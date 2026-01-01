Left Menu

Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas: Leading the Training Command of IAF

Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas recently assumed command as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Training Command, Indian Air Force. A seasoned pilot with over 4,200 flying hours, Shrinivas has held numerous prestigious roles within the IAF. He has been recognized with the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas has officially taken charge as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command in the Indian Air Force, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

An accomplished pilot and instructor, Air Marshal Shrinivas boasts over 4,200 hours of flying on a range of aircraft and has held multiple command and staff appointments. His extensive experience includes key roles such as Commandant of the Air Force Academy and Commanding Officer at several strategic bases.

His dedication and service have been recognized through awards like the Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. Upon taking office, Air Marshal Shrinivas honored the fallen by laying a wreath at the Training Command War Memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

