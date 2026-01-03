Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

The Congress High Command has appointed new district presidents for 11 districts in Himachal Pradesh, following over a year of dissolved state, district, and block units. These appointments, part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aim to revitalize the party structure and morale in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 00:45 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress High Command has revitalized its organizational framework in Himachal Pradesh by appointing district presidents across 11 districts. This move comes more than a year after the state, district, and block units were dissolved.

The appointments were sanctioned by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as part of their 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'. The decision was based on comprehensive reports submitted by AICC observers, who engaged with local party members and stakeholders.

The new district presidents include Champa Thakur and Anurag Sharma among others. The appointments are expected to rejuvenate the party's base, which had struggled to maintain momentum in the absence of a structured leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

Devastating Missile Strike Hits Kharkiv: Civilians Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

Volatile Start to 2026: Stock Markets Navigate Uncertain Waters

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

Zelenskiy Proposes Fedorov as New Defence Minister

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026