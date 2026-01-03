Himachal Pradesh Congress Revamps with New District Presidents

The Congress High Command has revitalized its organizational framework in Himachal Pradesh by appointing district presidents across 11 districts. This move comes more than a year after the state, district, and block units were dissolved.

The appointments were sanctioned by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as part of their 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'. The decision was based on comprehensive reports submitted by AICC observers, who engaged with local party members and stakeholders.

The new district presidents include Champa Thakur and Anurag Sharma among others. The appointments are expected to rejuvenate the party's base, which had struggled to maintain momentum in the absence of a structured leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)