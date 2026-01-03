Dramatic U.S. Military Strike Captures Venezuela's Maduro
A large-scale U.S. military operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was flown out after Washington intensified pressures. Explosions rocked Caracas as Maduro's government called it an 'imperialist attack.' Unclear on who governs now, Maduro's whereabouts remain unknown, while Trump's administration faced legal scrutiny over the strike.
The United States executed a dramatic military operation early Saturday, claiming the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a move announced by President Donald Trump on social media. This 'large-scale strike' occurred after an extended period of increased pressure by Washington on the Maduro regime.
The pre-dawn strike saw explosions and aircraft fly over Caracas, Venezuela's capital, prompting accusations from Maduro's government of an 'imperialist attack' by the U.S., urging citizens to protest in the streets. Despite multiple reports, Maduro's current status is uncertain, with the Venezuelan government demanding 'proof of life'.
As legislative scrutiny intensifies over the legality of the operation, concerns mount regarding Venezuela's governance amid this geopolitical upheaval. Meanwhile, international reactions continue to pour in, with mixed responses reflecting the global tension surrounding this controversial intervention.
