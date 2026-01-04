Left Menu

UK-France Joint Air Strike: ISIS Arms Bunker Destroyed in Syria

British and French air force jets, supported by aerial refueling, successfully targeted and destroyed an ISIS arms bunker in Syria. The operation, which involved using guided bombs, underscores the allied commitment to combat terrorism and prevent ISIS's resurgence in the Middle East.

Updated: 04-01-2026 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a coordinated operation, British and French air force jets conducted a strategic strike on an ISIS-operated arms bunker in Syria, the UK's Ministry of Defence reported on Sunday.

The joint mission, involving RAF Typhoon FGR4s and French aircraft, successfully targeted access tunnels leading to the underground facility on Saturday night.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the significance of the operation in demonstrating international solidarity against terrorism and the continued commitment of British forces to global security.

