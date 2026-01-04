UK-France Joint Air Strike: ISIS Arms Bunker Destroyed in Syria

In a coordinated operation, British and French air force jets conducted a strategic strike on an ISIS-operated arms bunker in Syria, the UK's Ministry of Defence reported on Sunday.

The joint mission, involving RAF Typhoon FGR4s and French aircraft, successfully targeted access tunnels leading to the underground facility on Saturday night.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey emphasized the significance of the operation in demonstrating international solidarity against terrorism and the continued commitment of British forces to global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)