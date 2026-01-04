Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Pune Civic Polls
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized local leadership in Pune for failing to utilize financial aid effectively, urging a leadership change. His comments have caused friction with ally BJP. The political discord surfaces as Pune prepares for municipal elections, with key issues like infrastructure and law enforcement in focus.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced criticism against the local leadership in Pune, accusing them of failing to adequately invest financial aid received from the Centre and the state into the city's development. Pawar's statements, ahead of the municipal elections, underline a call for a change in leadership.
Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party, highlighted Pune's pressing issues, such as inadequate drinking water supply, poor waste management, and deteriorating infrastructure. Although the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena are part of the ruling alliance, they are contesting the polls independently in some areas.
Pawar's critiques have strained relations with the BJP, prompting rebuttals from leaders like Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan. As elections approach, these political tensions spotlight key developmental and governance challenges facing Pune.
