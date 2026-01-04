Left Menu

Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Pune Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar criticized local leadership in Pune for failing to utilize financial aid effectively, urging a leadership change. His comments have caused friction with ally BJP. The political discord surfaces as Pune prepares for municipal elections, with key issues like infrastructure and law enforcement in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:48 IST
Political Tensions Surge Ahead of Pune Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has voiced criticism against the local leadership in Pune, accusing them of failing to adequately invest financial aid received from the Centre and the state into the city's development. Pawar's statements, ahead of the municipal elections, underline a call for a change in leadership.

Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party, highlighted Pune's pressing issues, such as inadequate drinking water supply, poor waste management, and deteriorating infrastructure. Although the NCP, BJP, and Shiv Sena are part of the ruling alliance, they are contesting the polls independently in some areas.

Pawar's critiques have strained relations with the BJP, prompting rebuttals from leaders like Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan. As elections approach, these political tensions spotlight key developmental and governance challenges facing Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026