Braveheart Soldier Naik Pargat Singh Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Naik Pargat Singh of the Army's Chinar Corps passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a camp in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. Originally from Amritsar, Punjab, Singh joined the Army in 2015. Chinar Corps expressed condolences and solidarity with his grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 00:44 IST
  • India

Naik Pargat Singh, a soldier with the Army's Chinar Corps, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday while stationed at the 19 Rashtriya Rifles Camp in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing from Amritsar, Punjab, Singh had been serving his nation since joining the Army in 2015. His untimely passing has left a void in the ranks of the Chinar Corps.

In response, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps released a heartfelt statement expressing profound grief and offering deepest condolences to the soldier's family, pledging their unwavering support during this difficult time.

