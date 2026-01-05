Strategic Alliances: AIADMK Leader Meets Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani engaged in a strategic dialogue concerning the current political climate in Tamil Nadu, according to a source on Monday.

The leaders focused on formulating plans to challenge the DMK in the upcoming elections. The conversation unfolded on Sunday night at a local hotel, coinciding with Shah's two-day Tamil Nadu visit.

While in the state, Shah participated in BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's campaign and attended religious observances and cultural festivities, reinforcing the NDA's commitment to securing electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.

