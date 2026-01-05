Left Menu

Strategic Alliances: AIADMK Leader Meets Amit Shah

Senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the political landscape and strategies to counter the DMK in upcoming elections. The meeting took place during Shah's two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, as he addressed public campaigns and local festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani engaged in a strategic dialogue concerning the current political climate in Tamil Nadu, according to a source on Monday.

The leaders focused on formulating plans to challenge the DMK in the upcoming elections. The conversation unfolded on Sunday night at a local hotel, coinciding with Shah's two-day Tamil Nadu visit.

While in the state, Shah participated in BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's campaign and attended religious observances and cultural festivities, reinforcing the NDA's commitment to securing electoral victory in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

