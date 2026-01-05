Guinea's Supreme Court Confirms Doumbouya's Presidential Victory

Guinea's Supreme Court has officially validated the presidential election results, confirming Mamady Doumbouya as the victor with a sweeping majority. This legal endorsement allows the former coup leader to assume the presidency for a seven-year term.

The court's decision comes after Doumbouya won 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, with opponent Abdoulaye Yero Balde securing just 6.59%. Balde's initial attempt to challenge the results over concerns of transparency was dropped, as confirmed by the court on Sunday.

Reacting to the ruling, Doumbouya called on Guineans worldwide to unite in building a new future for the country. The U.S. embassy in Guinea extended congratulations to Doumbouya, expressing a desire to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.