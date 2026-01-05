Left Menu

Guinea's Supreme Court Confirms Doumbouya's Presidential Victory

Guinea's Supreme Court validated Mamady Doumbouya's election landslide, confirming his seven-year presidency. Opponent Abdoulaye Yero Balde withdrew his legal challenge, decrying transparency issues. The court's validation followed Doumbouya's December 28 election win with 86.72%. The U.S. congratulated Doumbouya, aiming to bolster economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:48 IST
Guinea's Supreme Court has officially validated the presidential election results, confirming Mamady Doumbouya as the victor with a sweeping majority. This legal endorsement allows the former coup leader to assume the presidency for a seven-year term.

The court's decision comes after Doumbouya won 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, with opponent Abdoulaye Yero Balde securing just 6.59%. Balde's initial attempt to challenge the results over concerns of transparency was dropped, as confirmed by the court on Sunday.

Reacting to the ruling, Doumbouya called on Guineans worldwide to unite in building a new future for the country. The U.S. embassy in Guinea extended congratulations to Doumbouya, expressing a desire to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.

