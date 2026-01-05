Guinea's Supreme Court Confirms Doumbouya's Presidential Victory
Guinea's Supreme Court validated Mamady Doumbouya's election landslide, confirming his seven-year presidency. Opponent Abdoulaye Yero Balde withdrew his legal challenge, decrying transparency issues. The court's validation followed Doumbouya's December 28 election win with 86.72%. The U.S. congratulated Doumbouya, aiming to bolster economic ties.
- Country:
- Guinea
Guinea's Supreme Court has officially validated the presidential election results, confirming Mamady Doumbouya as the victor with a sweeping majority. This legal endorsement allows the former coup leader to assume the presidency for a seven-year term.
The court's decision comes after Doumbouya won 86.72% of the votes in the December 28 election, with opponent Abdoulaye Yero Balde securing just 6.59%. Balde's initial attempt to challenge the results over concerns of transparency was dropped, as confirmed by the court on Sunday.
Reacting to the ruling, Doumbouya called on Guineans worldwide to unite in building a new future for the country. The U.S. embassy in Guinea extended congratulations to Doumbouya, expressing a desire to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations.
ALSO READ
Saini Accuses Opposition of Misinformation Over VB-G RAM G Scheme
Electoral Roll Battle: Adhikari Defends SIR Against Banerjee's Opposition
Opposition to NEP: A Call for Unified Stance by ICSE-ISC Schools
Kerala Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe for Foreign Fund Irregularities
Kerala Vigilance recommends CBI probe against Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan over alleged FCRA violation: Official sources.