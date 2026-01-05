Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly opposed the U.S.'s approach towards Venezuela and rejects any intervention in Mexico's sovereign affairs. Following hints from U.S. President Trump about potential military actions against drug cartels, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's stance on non-intervention, aligning with its constitution and earlier government statements.

In a firm declaration on Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum doubled down on Mexico's opposition to U.S. actions concerning Venezuela, asserting the nation's sovereignty and non-interventionist principles.

Amid speculation from U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at military involvement against Mexican cartels, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's constitutional commitment to non-intervention, emphasizing cooperation over subordination.

Her remarks align with historical stances, highlighting a resilient foreign policy as Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggest military measures to tackle drug-related terrorism across the border.

