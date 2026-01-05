Diplomatic Standoff: Mexico Defies U.S. Intervention Tactics

In a firm declaration on Monday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum doubled down on Mexico's opposition to U.S. actions concerning Venezuela, asserting the nation's sovereignty and non-interventionist principles.

Amid speculation from U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at military involvement against Mexican cartels, Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's constitutional commitment to non-intervention, emphasizing cooperation over subordination.

Her remarks align with historical stances, highlighting a resilient foreign policy as Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggest military measures to tackle drug-related terrorism across the border.