Senator Faces Demotion After Urging Troops to Defy Orders

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed on Monday that Senator Mark Kelly would be demoted from his rank as a retired Navy captain due to 'reckless misconduct.' Kelly's actions, which involved encouraging troops to refuse any illegal orders, will lead to a reduction in his retirement pay and a letter of censure in his military record.

The censure, though significant, does not amount to the Trump administration's prior threat to recall Kelly to active duty for prosecution, labeling his behavior as seditious. Hegseth emphasized that Kelly's status as a U.S. Senator does not shield him from accountability, indicating possible further repercussions if warranted. Kelly has stood by his statements, asserting they were a reiteration of the law.

The controversy emerged following a video message from Kelly on November 18, amid Democratic concerns about the legality of the Trump administration's military orders against drug traffickers in Latin American waters. The Pentagon maintains these orders as legally justified, while President Trump has branded Kelly's actions as seditious.

