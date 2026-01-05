Left Menu

Senator Faces Demotion After Urging Troops to Defy Orders

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Senator Mark Kelly's demotion from a retired Navy captain for 'reckless misconduct.' Kelly, who urged troops to refuse illegal orders, faces reduced retirement benefits and a censure letter. The incident draws connections to broader concerns about military command issues under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed on Monday that Senator Mark Kelly would be demoted from his rank as a retired Navy captain due to 'reckless misconduct.' Kelly's actions, which involved encouraging troops to refuse any illegal orders, will lead to a reduction in his retirement pay and a letter of censure in his military record.

The censure, though significant, does not amount to the Trump administration's prior threat to recall Kelly to active duty for prosecution, labeling his behavior as seditious. Hegseth emphasized that Kelly's status as a U.S. Senator does not shield him from accountability, indicating possible further repercussions if warranted. Kelly has stood by his statements, asserting they were a reiteration of the law.

The controversy emerged following a video message from Kelly on November 18, amid Democratic concerns about the legality of the Trump administration's military orders against drug traffickers in Latin American waters. The Pentagon maintains these orders as legally justified, while President Trump has branded Kelly's actions as seditious.

