Touadéra's Triumph: A New Term Amid Controversy
Faustin Archange Touadéra secured a third term as President of the Central African Republic with 76.15% of votes. The election faced criticism as the opposition coalition boycotted citing an unequal political environment following a constitutional referendum that removed term limits.
Faustin Archange Touadéra has been provisionally declared the winner of a controversial election, securing a third term as President of the Central African Republic. He received 76.15% of the vote, as declared by the election authority late on Monday.
The election was marred by significant controversy, primarily due to the major opposition coalition's boycott. This decision followed a recent referendum that facilitated the removal of term limits, creating what the opposition described as an unequitable political landscape.
The President faced six other candidates but managed to secure victory in an environment described by critics as skewed and unfair. Despite the opposition's absence from the election, voter turnout and support for Touadéra were remarkably high.
