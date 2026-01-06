Left Menu

Touadéra's Triumph: A New Term Amid Controversy

Faustin Archange Touadéra secured a third term as President of the Central African Republic with 76.15% of votes. The election faced criticism as the opposition coalition boycotted citing an unequal political environment following a constitutional referendum that removed term limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 06-01-2026 07:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 07:08 IST
Touadéra's Triumph: A New Term Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

Faustin Archange Touadéra has been provisionally declared the winner of a controversial election, securing a third term as President of the Central African Republic. He received 76.15% of the vote, as declared by the election authority late on Monday.

The election was marred by significant controversy, primarily due to the major opposition coalition's boycott. This decision followed a recent referendum that facilitated the removal of term limits, creating what the opposition described as an unequitable political landscape.

The President faced six other candidates but managed to secure victory in an environment described by critics as skewed and unfair. Despite the opposition's absence from the election, voter turnout and support for Touadéra were remarkably high.

TRENDING

1
Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, 81, passes away in Pune after brief illness: Family sources.

Former Union minister Suresh Kalmadi, 81, passes away in Pune after brief il...

 India
2
Maria Corina Machado Speaks Out After U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado Speaks Out After U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 United States
3
Asian Stocks Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Oil Moves

Asian Stocks Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions and U.S. Oil Moves

 Global
4
Tributes Pour in as Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away at 81

Tributes Pour in as Suresh Kalmadi Passes Away at 81

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026