Iran's Struggle for Change: Protests, Violence, and International Tensions
Protests in Iran have resulted in a death toll of at least 35, with over 1,200 detentions. The unrest has reached 250 locations across 27 provinces. Iranian authorities acknowledge incidents, including a hospital raid in Ilam province, while U.S. President Trump warns of potential intervention.
The death toll from unrest surrounding protests in Iran has risen to at least 35, with more than 1,200 people detained, according to activists. These figures stem from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which asserts that demonstrations have erupted in over 250 locations across 27 out of Iran's 31 provinces.
Reports indicate that the violence has claimed the lives of 29 protesters, four children, and two members of Iran's security forces. Iranian authorities have acknowledged the turmoil in Ilam province, where security forces reportedly raided a hospital. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has tasked the interior ministry with launching a full investigation into the incidents.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned Iran against violent crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators, stating the U.S. would intervene if necessary. While Trump's comments have provoked strong reactions from Iranian officials, the protests continue, not reaching the scale of previous uprisings. Information remains scarce due to restrictions on media coverage in the region.
