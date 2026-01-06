European Leaders Defend Greenland's Sovereignty Against US Interests
European leaders, including those from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK, alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, have rejected US President Donald Trump's comments on acquiring Greenland. They emphasized that Greenland, a mineral-rich territory, belongs to its people and is a self-governing part of Denmark.
Several European leaders have voiced opposition to comments made by US President Donald Trump suggesting an American acquisition of Greenland.
A joint statement from the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed that the strategic and mineral-rich Arctic island "belongs to its people."
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and remains under its sovereignty.
