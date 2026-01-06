European Leaders Defend Greenland's Sovereignty Against US Interests

Several European leaders have voiced opposition to comments made by US President Donald Trump suggesting an American acquisition of Greenland.

A joint statement from the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reaffirmed that the strategic and mineral-rich Arctic island "belongs to its people."

Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and remains under its sovereignty.

