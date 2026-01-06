Left Menu

Congress Solidifies DMK Alliance with Dignified Discussions

The Congress is firm on its alliance with the DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Discussions are to be dignified and focused on securing needed seats. A protest against the removal of MGNREGA is planned with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expected to participate, while electoral preparations are underway.

In a firm stance, the Congress Party reinforced its alliance with the DMK for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai emphasized dignified discussions to ensure the party secures the necessary seats.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is anticipated to join a protest against the government's move to abolish the MGNREGA, underscoring the party's commitment to rural employment. The seat-sharing agreement with the DMK will be promptly communicated once finalized, Selvaperunthagai informed.

Moreover, the Congress plans extensive electoral strategies with the formation of 'Election Warriors' across Tamil Nadu. High-level meetings involving Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi's participation in community conferences, highlight the party's mobilization efforts.

