Congress Solidifies DMK Alliance with Dignified Discussions

In a firm stance, the Congress Party reinforced its alliance with the DMK for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai emphasized dignified discussions to ensure the party secures the necessary seats.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is anticipated to join a protest against the government's move to abolish the MGNREGA, underscoring the party's commitment to rural employment. The seat-sharing agreement with the DMK will be promptly communicated once finalized, Selvaperunthagai informed.

Moreover, the Congress plans extensive electoral strategies with the formation of 'Election Warriors' across Tamil Nadu. High-level meetings involving Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi's participation in community conferences, highlight the party's mobilization efforts.