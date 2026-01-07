Bobi Wine's Battle for Change: The Struggle Against Uganda's Political Repression

In Uganda, Bobi Wine, the charismatic presidential candidate, stakes his claim against President Yoweri Museveni, who has tightened his grip on power since 1986. Wine's campaign is marred by violence and state repression.

His supporters face arrests, and campaign rallies frequently end in chaos, further perpetuating Uganda's contested political landscape. Amnesty International condemned these acts as 'brutal' ahead of the critical vote.

Museveni, in a New Year's address, suggested relying on tear gas instead of bullets, prompting accusations of perpetuating a sham election cycle. Meanwhile, Museveni eyes continued rule with tacit military support, drawing sharp criticism from opponents and international observers alike.

