Bobi Wine's Battle for Change: The Struggle Against Uganda's Political Repression

Bobi Wine, Ugandan presidential candidate, campaigns under heavy security threat, challenging long-standing President Museveni. Facing violence and repression, Wine urges protest votes against Museveni's regime while security forces aim to quash opposition. Museveni, aiming for extended rule, draws criticism over oppressive tactics. Wine remains a symbol of change and hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 07-01-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 10:49 IST
In Uganda, Bobi Wine, the charismatic presidential candidate, stakes his claim against President Yoweri Museveni, who has tightened his grip on power since 1986. Wine's campaign is marred by violence and state repression.

His supporters face arrests, and campaign rallies frequently end in chaos, further perpetuating Uganda's contested political landscape. Amnesty International condemned these acts as 'brutal' ahead of the critical vote.

Museveni, in a New Year's address, suggested relying on tear gas instead of bullets, prompting accusations of perpetuating a sham election cycle. Meanwhile, Museveni eyes continued rule with tacit military support, drawing sharp criticism from opponents and international observers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

