Political Clash: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Responds to Union Minister's Accusations

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, refuted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that Hindu rights are compromised in the state. Addressing a gathering, Stalin emphasized his administration's commitment to religious freedom, highlighted efforts to restore temple properties, and criticized Shah's remarks as divisive and defamatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:27 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Wednesday, sharply countered allegations made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the alleged suppression of Hindu rights in the state. Stalin described Shah's accusations as 'completely false and unbecoming of his position.'

At a government function, the Chief Minister stressed the DMK government's adherence to protecting the religious rights of all citizens, refuting Shah's claims that the state acts against Hindu beliefs. Stalin cited the government's restoration of temple properties and the performance of consecrations at about 4,000 temples as evidence of their support for Hinduism.

Stalin further alleged that the AIADMK serves as a proxy for BJP interests, detrimental to Tamil Nadu's autonomy and cultural ethos. He emphasized that since the NDA's federal reign, Tamil Nadu has seen little benefit, urging voters to recognize the political motivations behind Shah's comments as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

