Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support for Andhra Pradesh

In a key political development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, held on Wednesday, aimed to secure central support for the state in the impending Union Budget, according to sources.

As the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, Naidu, who holds a crucial role as an NDA ally, sought to emphasize essential state issues and future projects during his meeting with Shah. This comes as anticipation builds around the Union Budget, which is set for presentation in Parliament on February 1.

The discussions took place at Shah's residence, encapsulating a vital instance of political negotiation as Naidu departed soon after for Andhra Pradesh. The official statement confirmed the focus on state support and development agendas.

