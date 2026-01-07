Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss central support for the state in the upcoming Union Budget. Key state issues and projects were on the agenda. Naidu, a prominent NDA ally, seeks backing for Andhra Pradesh's growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:53 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support for Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a key political development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu engaged in discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting, held on Wednesday, aimed to secure central support for the state in the impending Union Budget, according to sources.

As the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, Naidu, who holds a crucial role as an NDA ally, sought to emphasize essential state issues and future projects during his meeting with Shah. This comes as anticipation builds around the Union Budget, which is set for presentation in Parliament on February 1.

The discussions took place at Shah's residence, encapsulating a vital instance of political negotiation as Naidu departed soon after for Andhra Pradesh. The official statement confirmed the focus on state support and development agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
2
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

 India
3
Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

 Denmark
4
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026