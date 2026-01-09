Left Menu

Honduras opposition party condemns attack on lawmaker as election tensions simmer

A representative for the Libre Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Video verified by ⁠Reuters ‌showed the ⁠lawmaker seated, with a white button-down shirt pulled away to reveal stripes of ‍blood and apparent bruising on her back.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 07:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 07:12 IST
Honduran opposition lawmaker Gladis Aurora Lopez was injured on Thursday ‌after an explosive device was thrown near her at the National Congress, her National Party ⁠said in a statement, as tensions remain high following the country's disputed presidential election.

The conservative National Party alleged the device was thrown ​by members of the ruling Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre), ‍and said the blast detonated "centimeters" from Lopez, wounding her. A representative for the Libre Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video verified by ⁠Reuters ‌showed the ⁠lawmaker seated, with a white button-down shirt pulled away to reveal stripes of ‍blood and apparent bruising on her back. The incident comes amid political ​mistrust after the November 30 vote, in which centrist Salvador ⁠Nasralla has appealed to the Electoral Justice Tribunal seeking recounts in multiple departments after ⁠the electoral authority declared National Party candidate Nasry Asfura the winner by less than 1% of the vote.

Both were seeking ⁠to unseat the leftist Libre Party of President Xiomara Castro, whose ⁠candidate Rixi ‌Moncada trailed in third in the elections. Asfura is due to take office on January 27.

