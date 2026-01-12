Swami Vivekananda's Legacy: A Political Battlefield in West Bengal
Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birth anniversary sparked political tensions in West Bengal. Celebrated as National Youth Day, the event was marked by reverence and political rivalry as TMC and BJP leaders vied for Vivekananda's legacy. The debate highlighted the monk's enduring cultural and political significance in the region.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, what should have been a day honoring Swami Vivekananda turned into a political confrontation, with West Bengal's ruling TMC and the oppositional BJP sparring over the monk's legacy ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.
The 163rd birth anniversary of Vivekananda, celebrated as National Youth Day, was observed with prayers and processions across Bengal. However, at the monk's ancestral home on Simla Street in north Kolkata, the day saw political maneuvers overshadowing the reverence.
Political leaders, including Union and state ministers, lined up to honor Vivekananda, but the focus shifted to a political tussle over the portrayal of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as ''Jubaraj.'' This move drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused TMC of politicizing a cultural icon's legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Swami Vivekanand's Legacy on National Youth Day
VP Radhakrishnan Pays Tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day
Celebrating Excellence: Bajaj Foundation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Honored on National Youth Day
National Youth Day 2023: A Tribute to Swami Vivekananda's Enduring Legacy in Shaping India's Future
Swami Vivekananda: A Beacon of Inspiration on National Youth Day