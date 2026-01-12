Left Menu

Swami Vivekananda's Legacy: A Political Battlefield in West Bengal

Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birth anniversary sparked political tensions in West Bengal. Celebrated as National Youth Day, the event was marked by reverence and political rivalry as TMC and BJP leaders vied for Vivekananda's legacy. The debate highlighted the monk's enduring cultural and political significance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, what should have been a day honoring Swami Vivekananda turned into a political confrontation, with West Bengal's ruling TMC and the oppositional BJP sparring over the monk's legacy ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

The 163rd birth anniversary of Vivekananda, celebrated as National Youth Day, was observed with prayers and processions across Bengal. However, at the monk's ancestral home on Simla Street in north Kolkata, the day saw political maneuvers overshadowing the reverence.

Political leaders, including Union and state ministers, lined up to honor Vivekananda, but the focus shifted to a political tussle over the portrayal of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as ''Jubaraj.'' This move drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused TMC of politicizing a cultural icon's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

