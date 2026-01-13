Left Menu

Kevin Rudd Steps Down: A Diplomatic Departure with Political Underpinnings

Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to the U.S. and former prime minister, is stepping down a year early amid criticism from President Trump. Rudd will lead the Asia Society think tank, with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming the news. Rudd previously criticized Trump, creating tensions during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 03:54 IST
In a move sparking diplomatic interest, Kevin Rudd, Australia's ambassador to the United States, is resigning from his post, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday. This decision comes a year earlier than anticipated and follows public criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rudd, previously known for his term as Australian Prime Minister, will now assume leadership of the Asia Society think tank. Albanese, speaking at a press conference, noted that details on Rudd's successor will be revealed in due course.

During his ambassadorial appointment, Rudd faced scrutiny for past comments he made about Trump, describing him as "the most destructive president in history." Despite subsequent social media deletions, these remarks fueled political discourse both domestically and abroad. Albanese had initially stated Rudd would complete his full term after facing opposition pressure for his dismissal over the comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

