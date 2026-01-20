Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Future of Diego Garcia

The British government's plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius has drawn criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite prior U.S. administration support. The strategic location houses an important U.S. military base. The U.K.-Mauritius deal allows the U.S. to lease Diego Garcia for 99 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:15 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a contentious move, the British government is defending its decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, despite criticism from former U.S. President Donald Trump. The Chagos Islands, a remote Indian Ocean archipelago, host a crucial U.S. military base at Diego Garcia, pivotal for American defense strategies.

Trump criticized the plan as a reckless gamble, fearing it could weaken U.S. military leverage and open doors for rivals like China and Russia in the strategically significant region. He underscored the alleged naivety of relinquishing control, highlighting a potential national security threat.

While the U.K. and U.S. governments have emphasized securing future operations at Diego Garcia through a 99-year lease agreement, British opposition parties fear the deal undermines national security, granting China increased access to key territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

