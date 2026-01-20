Chilling Tragedy in Gaza: Infant's Death Highlights Dire Winter Conditions

A Palestinian baby tragically died from hypothermia on Tuesday in Gaza, accentuating the deplorable humanitarian circumstances as world leaders converged in Switzerland to discuss President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan.

Three-month-old Shaza Abu Jarad was discovered by her family in their tent in the frigid Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, illustrating the severe shortage of vital supplies amid the ongoing crisis.

The child's death is emblematic of the vast challenges facing the Gaza Strip, where residents battle freezing conditions with inadequate resources, while the international community debates solutions at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)