Trump's Fiery Response to Iran Threats

In a bold interview, former President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. would obliterate Iran if any assassination attempt is made against him. This comes after Iran's stern warning to Trump regarding actions against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:50 IST
Donald Trump
  Country:
  United States

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, former President Donald Trump issued a stern warning, declaring that the U.S. would 'wipe out' Iran if any assassination attempt is made against him. Trump's comments came during an interview, as geopolitical dynamics continued to evolve.

The remarks follow Iran's caution to Trump against targeting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This warning was issued earlier this week, as General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesperson for Iran's armed forces, emphasized that any aggression would be met with strong retaliation.

The ongoing verbal exchanges underscore the fragile state of relations between the two countries, highlighting a potential flashpoint that could have significant geopolitical ramifications if either side attempts to carry out any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

