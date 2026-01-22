Karnataka Governor Stirs Political Storm with Speech Deviation
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra defended Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to deviate from a government-prepared speech, accusing the Congress of misusing the assembly to incite public anger against the Centre. Vijayendra demanded action against Congress MLA and MLCs and criticized the state's approach towards constitutional procedures.
BJP State President B Y Vijayendra has come to the defense of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, following the latter's deviation from a prepared government speech during his legislative address. Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress of leveraging the legislative platform to stir public discontent against the central government.
Vijayendra further demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to act against Congress party members who allegedly attempted to confront the governor. He criticized the Congress-led state government for not respecting constitutional protocols, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to reform programs like MGNREGA.
Governor Gehlot refused to read a speech on the legislative floor that contained references critical of the Centre. The speech's content seemed to have led to a political rift, with Vijayendra asserting the governor's right to independence and urging the Congress to avoid politicizing gubernatorial decisions.
