Left Menu

Jack Smith Faces House Committee: Unveiling Truth Behind Trump Prosecutions

Jack Smith, former U.S. Special Counsel, testifies before a House panel defending his investigations into Donald Trump. The cases, which he dropped post-2024 election, accused Trump of election interference and mishandling classified documents. Republican lawmakers question his probes as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:40 IST
Jack Smith Faces House Committee: Unveiling Truth Behind Trump Prosecutions

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before a House panel on Thursday, challenging narratives surrounding his investigations into Donald Trump. Set to address the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee, Smith will face questions about two significant cases he initiated against Trump, accusing him of election interference and irregular handling of classified documents.

Smith stands by his actions, asserting that Trump's indictment was warranted by evidence showing willful legal breaches. He previously testified in closed settings, citing Republican testimony as crucial to his cases. Yet, the probes were dismissed following Trump's 2024 victory, adhering to a Department of Justice policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

As expected, Republican lawmakers sought to delegitimize Smith's investigations, arguing they were politicized attacks motivated by political rivalry. Smith defended the necessity of his inquiries, including examining phone records from Republican senators during the Capitol riot, which allies claim was an overreach aimed at discrediting them.

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Singh

Scandal Unveiled: Samajwadi Party's Baijnath Dubey Takes on BJP's Bawan Sing...

 India
2
India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

India's Traffic Chaos: A Year of Increasing Congestion

 India
3
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
4
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026