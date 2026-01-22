Jack Smith Faces House Committee: Unveiling Truth Behind Trump Prosecutions

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before a House panel on Thursday, challenging narratives surrounding his investigations into Donald Trump. Set to address the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee, Smith will face questions about two significant cases he initiated against Trump, accusing him of election interference and irregular handling of classified documents.

Smith stands by his actions, asserting that Trump's indictment was warranted by evidence showing willful legal breaches. He previously testified in closed settings, citing Republican testimony as crucial to his cases. Yet, the probes were dismissed following Trump's 2024 victory, adhering to a Department of Justice policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

As expected, Republican lawmakers sought to delegitimize Smith's investigations, arguing they were politicized attacks motivated by political rivalry. Smith defended the necessity of his inquiries, including examining phone records from Republican senators during the Capitol riot, which allies claim was an overreach aimed at discrediting them.