Arctic Security Strategy: A Countdown to NATO Summit

Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the urgency of crafting a strategy to enhance Arctic security. He aims to present a comprehensive plan at the NATO summit in Ankara this July.

The proposal comes on the heels of a framework agreement from the United States, designed to ease conflicts concerning Greenland's geopolitical future.

Stubb shared his intentions while speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the significance of reaching an agreement in the current global climate.

