Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegations of Political Bias

Former U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith took the stand before a House of Representatives panel to defend his investigation into Donald Trump, whose tenure was marred by attempts to delegitimize electoral defeat. Smith faced an intense showdown with the Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee, defending charges previously brought against Trump.

Smith emphasized that charges were filed based on concrete evidence, asserting that legal actions against Trump were warranted regardless of political stripes. The former President had been accused of conspiring to undermine his 2020 electoral defeat and retaining classified documents post-presidency, charges subsequently dropped after his 2024 victory.

Republicans, led by Representative Jim Jordan, alleged Smith's probes were politically driven. Claims focused on subpoenaing phone records of key Republican figures, suggesting an overreach. In contrast, Democrats backed Smith's apolitical stance, emphasizing the integrity of his prosecution approach as motivated solely by legal evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)