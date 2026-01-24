Left Menu

R Sreelekha Clarifies Her On-Stage Distance from PM Modi

R Sreelekha, newly elected Sasthamangalam councillor, clarified her distant position from PM Modi during a public meeting, attributing it to her police training. She dismissed reports of dissatisfaction over not being appointed Mayor and expressed her commitment to party discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 09:51 IST
Sreelekha
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent public meeting, R Sreelekha, a newly elected councillor and former DGP, addressed speculation regarding her distant demeanor from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage. She attributed her stance to her decades of police training, emphasizing discipline and protocol.

Sreelekha, who also serves as the state vice-president of the BJP, used social media to dispel reports suggesting she was disgruntled over not being named Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. She underlined that her conduct stemmed not from discontent but from a police officer's ethos honed over 33 years.

Visuals showed Sreelekha maintaining her position as Modi arrived, a move she deemed appropriate given the circumstances. Present on the occasion were other leaders who followed traditional greeting customs, while she upheld her principles of not approaching VVIPs uninvited.

