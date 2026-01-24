Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Congress Ideals and National Interests

Shashi Tharoor asserts his adherence to Congress ideals in Parliament, except for Operation Sindhoor. Addressing speculation about differences with party leadership, he emphasized national interest and India's security in his views and writings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 12:59 IST
During the Kerala Literature Festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified his stance on party alignment in Parliament, asserting his sole divergence was on Operation Sindhoor.

He addressed media speculation regarding alleged disagreements with Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing his commitment to India's security and development interests.

Tharoor praised the government's response to the Pahalgam incident, mirroring his own recommendations and stressed the importance of national interests despite political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

