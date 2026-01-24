Shashi Tharoor: The Stalwart of India's Political Discourse

On Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reiterated his unwavering commitment to the party's positions in Parliament, except for a single principle disagreement concerning Operation Sindoor.

Engaging with audiences at the Kerala Literature Festival, Tharoor boldly communicated his stance on the issue, stating he remains unapologetic despite speculation of friction with Congress leadership.

In the wake of the 2025 Pahalgam attacks, Tharoor advocated for a decisive response, aligning with the government's strategy during Operation Sindoor. He maintained national interests should eclipse party differences, advocating internal discourse over public debate.