Shashi Tharoor: The Stalwart of India's Political Discourse
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarifies his alignment with party policies, emphasizing his support for Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attacks. Amid reports of internal discord, Tharoor highlights his commitment to India's national interests over political differences. He stresses the importance of internal discussions for party matters.
On Saturday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reiterated his unwavering commitment to the party's positions in Parliament, except for a single principle disagreement concerning Operation Sindoor.
Engaging with audiences at the Kerala Literature Festival, Tharoor boldly communicated his stance on the issue, stating he remains unapologetic despite speculation of friction with Congress leadership.
In the wake of the 2025 Pahalgam attacks, Tharoor advocated for a decisive response, aligning with the government's strategy during Operation Sindoor. He maintained national interests should eclipse party differences, advocating internal discourse over public debate.
