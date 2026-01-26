Tension Escalates as Last Hostage Search Intensifies Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant development, Israel has intensified its military operations to locate Ran Gvili, the last hostage in Gaza, as international mediators emphasize the urgency of progressing to the next phase of the ongoing ceasefire.

This large-scale operation accompanies diplomatic discussions about opening the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a symbolic move signaling the second phase of the ceasefire.

The search for Gvili continues amidst accusations between Israel and Hamas, while tensions are compounded by the recent arson at a UN agency office in east Jerusalem.

(With inputs from agencies.)