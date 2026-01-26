Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Last Hostage Search Intensifies Amid Gaza Ceasefire

Israel's military intensifies efforts to locate the last hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, to move into the next ceasefire phase. International mediators push for opening Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt. Tensions further rise with accusations against Hamas and a UN agency office in Jerusalem set ablaze.

Updated: 26-01-2026 02:22 IST

In a significant development, Israel has intensified its military operations to locate Ran Gvili, the last hostage in Gaza, as international mediators emphasize the urgency of progressing to the next phase of the ongoing ceasefire.

This large-scale operation accompanies diplomatic discussions about opening the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a symbolic move signaling the second phase of the ceasefire.

The search for Gvili continues amidst accusations between Israel and Hamas, while tensions are compounded by the recent arson at a UN agency office in east Jerusalem.

