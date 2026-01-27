Parliament Session Sparks Fierce Opposition Demands

Amid the onset of the Parliament Budget session, opposition parties have amplified demands for dialogues around key national issues, seeking accountability and transparency. On Tuesday, they emphasized the necessity of addressing the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), India's foreign policy, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Concerns were raised in an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the absence of a legislative agenda. Opposition leaders reiterated that without these discussions, parliamentary proceedings might face obstructions, urging the government to ensure the opposition's voice is not only heard but respected.

Furthermore, criticism was directed towards the government for failing to circulate the agenda and hindering proper legislative scrutiny. Notable figures, including Pramod Tiwari of Congress and Sagarika Ghose of the Trinamool Congress, highlighted specific regional issues affecting their states, demanding a responsible examination of pending issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)