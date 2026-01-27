Left Menu

Parliament Session Sparks Fierce Opposition Demands

Opposition parties demand discussions on numerous pressing national issues during the Parliament Budget session. They emphasize the importance of debating topics like the scrapping of MGNREGA, SIR, and India's foreign policy. The opposition expresses concerns over the non-circulation of the legislative agenda and insists that their voices be heard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:10 IST
Parliament Session Sparks Fierce Opposition Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the onset of the Parliament Budget session, opposition parties have amplified demands for dialogues around key national issues, seeking accountability and transparency. On Tuesday, they emphasized the necessity of addressing the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), India's foreign policy, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Concerns were raised in an all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the absence of a legislative agenda. Opposition leaders reiterated that without these discussions, parliamentary proceedings might face obstructions, urging the government to ensure the opposition's voice is not only heard but respected.

Furthermore, criticism was directed towards the government for failing to circulate the agenda and hindering proper legislative scrutiny. Notable figures, including Pramod Tiwari of Congress and Sagarika Ghose of the Trinamool Congress, highlighted specific regional issues affecting their states, demanding a responsible examination of pending issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026