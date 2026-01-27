Left Menu

DMK's 2026 Manifesto: A Promising Hero in the Making

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi declares the DMK's 2026 election manifesto will be pivotal, mirroring the success of their 2006 agenda. Highlighting a people-centric approach, the manifesto committee tours Tamil Nadu to gather public input, aiming for impactful implementation unlike AIADMK's unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:56 IST
DMK's 2026 Manifesto: A Promising Hero in the Making
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has confidently asserted that the party's election manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will play a decisive role, akin to the 'hero' status achieved by the 2006 manifesto. Addressing the press after leading a consultative meeting in Thanjavur, she outlined the DMK's strategic approach.

The meeting, involving key party figures like Industries Minister TRB Raja and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan, focused on districts, including Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Kanimozhi emphasized that Chief Minister MK Stalin has established a dedicated manifesto committee tasked with directly engaging with citizens across the state to understand their concerns.

This initiative has seen committee visits to Hosur, engaging with the mobile phone industry to assess worker issues, and upcoming meetings planned for Tiruchirappalli. Kanimozhi contrasted this grassroots plan with the AIADMK's untrustworthy promises, highlighting the DMK's consistent track record and phased approach to closing liquor shops, reinforcing public faith in their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026