DMK's 2026 Manifesto: A Promising Hero in the Making

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has confidently asserted that the party's election manifesto for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will play a decisive role, akin to the 'hero' status achieved by the 2006 manifesto. Addressing the press after leading a consultative meeting in Thanjavur, she outlined the DMK's strategic approach.

The meeting, involving key party figures like Industries Minister TRB Raja and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiyan, focused on districts, including Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Kanimozhi emphasized that Chief Minister MK Stalin has established a dedicated manifesto committee tasked with directly engaging with citizens across the state to understand their concerns.

This initiative has seen committee visits to Hosur, engaging with the mobile phone industry to assess worker issues, and upcoming meetings planned for Tiruchirappalli. Kanimozhi contrasted this grassroots plan with the AIADMK's untrustworthy promises, highlighting the DMK's consistent track record and phased approach to closing liquor shops, reinforcing public faith in their governance.

