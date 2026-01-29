Explosions and Gunfire Rock Niamey's Diori Hamani Airport
Explosions and gunfire erupted overnight near Niger's Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, a key military base. The cause remains unclear, and the military junta has not commented. Calm returned by morning, but uncertainty looms in a region plagued by jihadi violence.
Explosive sounds and heavy gunfire disturbed the peace in the vicinity of Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, Niger's capital, from midnight into the early hours of Thursday, according to local residents.
Videos purportedly from the scene showcased loud blasts and a glowing sky, lasting roughly two hours. Military trucks were also visible, yet The Associated Press could not authenticate these recordings. The exact reasons for the disturbances are unknown, as reactions from Niger's military junta, which seized power in a 2023 coup, remain absent.
A resident speculated about an attack on the airport repelled by soldiers but remained anonymous due to safety concerns. The airport, a hub for military activities and uranium export, regained calm by Thursday morning amid the broader struggles with jihadi violence in the Sahel region.
