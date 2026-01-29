Cruel Twist of Fate: Ambulance Pawar Secured Becomes His Final Ride
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s compassionate deed turned tragic when the new ambulance he ensured for Baramati municipality, ended up transporting his remains. After advocating for an upgrade due to an aging vehicle, Pawar died in a crash. He was cremated with full state honours.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was known for his compassionate nature. In an irony of fate, the very ambulance he helped acquire for Baramati municipality transported his remains, as remembered by ambulance driver Nazeem Kazi.
A few months ago, Pawar responded swiftly to a report about Baramati's outdated ambulance, convening officials to ensure a new vehicle was secured. Tragically, after his untimely death in an aircraft crash, this ambulance carried his body from the hospital.
Pawar, affectionately known as 'Dada', was cremated in Baramati with full state honours. His last words to Kazi about honesty in work now resonate deeply following this poignant turn of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
