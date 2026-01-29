Left Menu

Cruel Twist of Fate: Ambulance Pawar Secured Becomes His Final Ride

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s compassionate deed turned tragic when the new ambulance he ensured for Baramati municipality, ended up transporting his remains. After advocating for an upgrade due to an aging vehicle, Pawar died in a crash. He was cremated with full state honours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:55 IST
Cruel Twist of Fate: Ambulance Pawar Secured Becomes His Final Ride
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was known for his compassionate nature. In an irony of fate, the very ambulance he helped acquire for Baramati municipality transported his remains, as remembered by ambulance driver Nazeem Kazi.

A few months ago, Pawar responded swiftly to a report about Baramati's outdated ambulance, convening officials to ensure a new vehicle was secured. Tragically, after his untimely death in an aircraft crash, this ambulance carried his body from the hospital.

Pawar, affectionately known as 'Dada', was cremated in Baramati with full state honours. His last words to Kazi about honesty in work now resonate deeply following this poignant turn of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026