Vijay Decries Tamil Nadu Governance Amid Crime Surge
Actor and TVK president Vijay criticizes the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over a rise in high-profile crimes in Chennai. He accuses the government of neglecting law and order, creating insecurity for residents and migrant workers. Vijay urges swift justice for recent crimes.
Actor and TVK president Vijay launched a fierce criticism of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, citing a breakdown in law and order. He highlighted recent crimes, including a triple murder and a sexual assault, as evidence of a deteriorating security environment in the state.
Vijay accused the government of neglecting the safety of residents and migrant workers, calling it a 'hypocritical drama government' focused on looting. He claimed this negligence has led to increased sexual violence, even within educational institutions.
Calling for swift justice, Vijay challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims of safety, labeling them as 'blatant lies.' He warned the government to act promptly against crime in its remaining time in power.
