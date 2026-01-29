Vijay Decries Tamil Nadu Governance Amid Crime Surge

Actor and TVK president Vijay launched a fierce criticism of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, citing a breakdown in law and order. He highlighted recent crimes, including a triple murder and a sexual assault, as evidence of a deteriorating security environment in the state.

Vijay accused the government of neglecting the safety of residents and migrant workers, calling it a 'hypocritical drama government' focused on looting. He claimed this negligence has led to increased sexual violence, even within educational institutions.

Calling for swift justice, Vijay challenged Chief Minister M K Stalin's claims of safety, labeling them as 'blatant lies.' He warned the government to act promptly against crime in its remaining time in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)