Norway Votes to Preserve Monarchy Despite Controversies

Norway's parliament overwhelmingly decided to uphold the monarchy on Tuesday, voting against a proposal to establish a republic. The motion to end King Harald's reign was rejected by a significant majority of 141 to 26 votes. The decision comes despite growing controversies within the royal family.

Proponents of the monarchy argue that the institution provides stability by being detached from political conflicts. However, critics question the monarchy's place in a democratic society, suggesting that leadership should be selected through an electoral process.

Adding to the royal family's scrutiny, Crown Princess Mette-Marit faced criticism over her past interactions with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, her son, Marius Hoiby, is facing serious legal charges. These developments coincide with declining public support, as shown in a recent poll.

