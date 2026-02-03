Left Menu

OBC Representation Lacking: RJD Leader Yadav Challenges Modi Government

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav criticized the Modi government for failing to provide proper benefits and representation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He highlighted the disparity between official rhetoric and policy implementation, noting that while OBCs are prominent in government publicity, they lack representation and opportunities in decision-making roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:56 IST
OBC Representation Lacking: RJD Leader Yadav Challenges Modi Government
Sanjay Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav took a critical stance against the Modi administration on Tuesday, accusing the government of merely paying lip service to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with speeches and posters without delivering real benefits or representation.

During a debate at the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Yadav highlighted a stark contrast between government policy and action regarding OBC welfare. Despite their frequent mention in publicity materials, he argued that OBCs are absent from crucial policy decisions and appointments.

Yadav cited demographic data indicating that OBCs make up 60 percent of the population, questioning the justice afforded to them given their scarce presence in decision-making positions. He pointed to unfilled jobs and alleged discrimination, particularly in BJP-ruled states, prompting calls for government transparency and action.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026