OBC Representation Lacking: RJD Leader Yadav Challenges Modi Government
RJD leader Sanjay Yadav criticized the Modi government for failing to provide proper benefits and representation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He highlighted the disparity between official rhetoric and policy implementation, noting that while OBCs are prominent in government publicity, they lack representation and opportunities in decision-making roles.
- Country:
- India
RJD leader Sanjay Yadav took a critical stance against the Modi administration on Tuesday, accusing the government of merely paying lip service to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with speeches and posters without delivering real benefits or representation.
During a debate at the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Yadav highlighted a stark contrast between government policy and action regarding OBC welfare. Despite their frequent mention in publicity materials, he argued that OBCs are absent from crucial policy decisions and appointments.
Yadav cited demographic data indicating that OBCs make up 60 percent of the population, questioning the justice afforded to them given their scarce presence in decision-making positions. He pointed to unfilled jobs and alleged discrimination, particularly in BJP-ruled states, prompting calls for government transparency and action.
