OBC Representation Lacking: RJD Leader Yadav Challenges Modi Government

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav took a critical stance against the Modi administration on Tuesday, accusing the government of merely paying lip service to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) with speeches and posters without delivering real benefits or representation.

During a debate at the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Yadav highlighted a stark contrast between government policy and action regarding OBC welfare. Despite their frequent mention in publicity materials, he argued that OBCs are absent from crucial policy decisions and appointments.

Yadav cited demographic data indicating that OBCs make up 60 percent of the population, questioning the justice afforded to them given their scarce presence in decision-making positions. He pointed to unfilled jobs and alleged discrimination, particularly in BJP-ruled states, prompting calls for government transparency and action.