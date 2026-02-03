Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Compromising Farmers in US Trade Deal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of yielding to United States pressure, effectively compromising the interests of Indian farmers in a newly finalized trade deal. In a press meeting on Tuesday, Gandhi claimed that Modi's actions amounted to a 'sell-out' of the farmers' hard work, prompting backlash from BJP representatives.

After being denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed concern over what he described as Modi's compromised position due to multiple pressures, including the Epstein files and the legal case against industrialist Gautam Adani. BJP MP Anurag Thakur responded by questioning if the opposition truly supported India's national interests.

The core issue, Gandhi insisted, was not a statement by former Army chief M M Naravane but rather Modi's decision to finalize a trade agreement with the US, which allegedly sold out Indian farming interests. Modi celebrated reduced US tariffs on Indian goods, while Congress members expressed concern over the deal potentially favoring US agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)