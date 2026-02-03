Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Compromising Farmers in US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, alleged that PM Modi succumbed to US pressure, compromising Indian farmers in a trade deal. He claimed Modi was 'compromised' due to external pressures, including Adani's case and Epstein files. BJP's Anurag Thakur countered, defending India's interests. The trade deal drops US tariffs on Indian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Compromising Farmers in US Trade Deal
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of yielding to United States pressure, effectively compromising the interests of Indian farmers in a newly finalized trade deal. In a press meeting on Tuesday, Gandhi claimed that Modi's actions amounted to a 'sell-out' of the farmers' hard work, prompting backlash from BJP representatives.

After being denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi expressed concern over what he described as Modi's compromised position due to multiple pressures, including the Epstein files and the legal case against industrialist Gautam Adani. BJP MP Anurag Thakur responded by questioning if the opposition truly supported India's national interests.

The core issue, Gandhi insisted, was not a statement by former Army chief M M Naravane but rather Modi's decision to finalize a trade agreement with the US, which allegedly sold out Indian farming interests. Modi celebrated reduced US tariffs on Indian goods, while Congress members expressed concern over the deal potentially favoring US agricultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026