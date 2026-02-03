Manjusha Nagpure: Poised to Lead Pune as New Mayor

Left Menu

Manjusha Nagpure, a veteran BJP corporator, is anticipated to become the mayor of Pune due to the party's dominance in the municipal council. Her elevation is most likely unopposed. Nagpure expressed gratitude towards BJP leadership and recalled her admiration for late deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Manjusha Nagpure, a seasoned BJP corporator, is on the brink of becoming Pune's new mayor, thanks to the party's stronghold over the 165-member civic council. With the formal election set for February 9, Nagpure faces little opposition for the mayoral position.

Nagpure, after filing her nomination, extended her gratitude towards the BJP's leadership. She reflected on the influence of late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, stating her admiration for his work. Nagpure's family alignment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and her academic background in management are notable aspects of her profile.

In related developments, RPI (A) leader Parshuram Wadekar has also submitted his nomination for the deputy mayor role. The BJP's significant victory in the civic polls, securing 119 seats, contrasts with the collective 30 seats won by parties led by Ajit and Sharad Pawar.

