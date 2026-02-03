Milind Deora Lauds India's Economic Prowess Amid Global Disruptions

During a parliamentary debate, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora countered CPI-M's John Brittas, who questioned the timing of the Indo-US trade deal announcement. Deora emphasized global time zones, underscoring India's strategic economic moves.

Highlighting lower tariffs compared to competitors like China and Bangladesh, Deora argued the trade deal's success. He noted India's stock market resilience post-Budget and the country's evolving global economic stature amid geopolitical disruptions.

Deora enumerated India's demographic strengths, growing global economic share, and potential in critical minerals and defense sectors. He stressed India's rapid workforce expansion, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)