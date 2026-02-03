Left Menu

Milind Deora Lauds India's Economic Prowess Amid Global Disruptions

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora criticized CPI-M's John Brittas over Indo-US trade deal timing, emphasizing global time zones. Deora highlighted India's competitive tariffs, economic growth, and demographic advantages amid global disruptions and praised domestic efforts in critical minerals, defense capabilities, and workforce expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:26 IST
Milind Deora
  • Country:
  • India

During a parliamentary debate, Shiv Sena's Milind Deora countered CPI-M's John Brittas, who questioned the timing of the Indo-US trade deal announcement. Deora emphasized global time zones, underscoring India's strategic economic moves.

Highlighting lower tariffs compared to competitors like China and Bangladesh, Deora argued the trade deal's success. He noted India's stock market resilience post-Budget and the country's evolving global economic stature amid geopolitical disruptions.

Deora enumerated India's demographic strengths, growing global economic share, and potential in critical minerals and defense sectors. He stressed India's rapid workforce expansion, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

