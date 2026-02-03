Left Menu

Giriraj Singh's Scathing Remarks: Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee Under Fire

Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Rahul Gandhi for his stance in Lok Sabha, likening it to actions of Pakistan and China. Singh also accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of obstructing justice in a money laundering case. These statements add fuel to political tensions and upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:54 IST
In a recent interview, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a vehement critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening his actions in the Lok Sabha to those of adversarial nations, Pakistan and China. This accusation stemmed from Gandhi's attempt to address the India-China border conflict, sparking heated debates in the House.

Singh didn't stop at Gandhi. He took aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging her involvement in tampering with evidence related to a money laundering case. Singh's allegations against Banerjee highlight ongoing political friction in West Bengal, especially amid allegations of impropriety regarding government appointments.

As political rhetoric heightens, Singh predicts BJP's success in upcoming elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, while criticizing the current governance in these states. The minister's comments have stirred significant political discourse, escalating tensions among major political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

