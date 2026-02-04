Left Menu

Seguro Set for Decisive Victory in Portugal's Presidential Runoff

Antonio Jose Seguro is predicted to win the presidential runoff in Portugal against far-right leader Andre Ventura. Seguro leads the polls with 67%. The presidency, while largely ceremonial, is vital for mediating political divides. Ventura's campaign focuses on anti-establishment and anti-immigration policies.

Updated: 04-02-2026 15:49 IST
  • Portugal

The moderate Socialist candidate Antonio Jose Seguro is set to achieve a milestone victory in Portugal's presidential election against far-right politician Andre Ventura. A recent Catolica University poll reveals Seguro leading significantly with 67% support, while Ventura trails with 33%, marking a shift in Portugal's political landscape.

This presidential runoff is only the second since the Carnation Revolution ended authoritarian rule nearly fifty years ago, reflecting current political fragmentation and voter dissatisfaction with mainstream parties amid the growing influence of the far-right.

The Portuguese presidency, though largely symbolic, holds substantial sway in political mediation, legislative vetoing, and governmental dismissal. Seguro promises to maintain a moderate and unifying stance, eschewing partisan ties. Conversely, Ventura pledges to tackle mainstream party corruption with an anti-immigration focus but faces criticism for remarks against ethnic minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

