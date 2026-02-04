Left Menu

Panama Stands Firm: President Mulino Rejects China's Warning

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has dismissed a stern statement from China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. This follows Panama's Supreme Court decision to annul CK Hutchison's port operations contract at the Panama Canal. China labeled the ruling as absurd and warned of severe repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:32 IST
Panama Stands Firm: President Mulino Rejects China's Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold stance, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino rejected a fierce response from China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. This conflict emerged after Panama's judicial decision to annul the lucrative contract allowing CK Hutchison to manage two critical ports at the strategic Panama Canal. China swiftly condemned the ruling as absurd, prompting a diplomatic strain.

The Chinese government, via its officials, warned Panama of facing significant consequences, terming the verdict 'shameful and pathetic.' However, President Mulino stood his ground, emphasizing Panama's commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers.

Reasserting national sovereignty, President Mulino took to social media platform X, highlighting that Panama's judicial branch operates independently from central governance. This developing dispute draws international attention to Panama's legal autonomy and the broader implications for Sino-Panamanian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
2
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
3
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
4
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026