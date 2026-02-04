Panama Stands Firm: President Mulino Rejects China's Warning

In a bold stance, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino rejected a fierce response from China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office. This conflict emerged after Panama's judicial decision to annul the lucrative contract allowing CK Hutchison to manage two critical ports at the strategic Panama Canal. China swiftly condemned the ruling as absurd, prompting a diplomatic strain.

The Chinese government, via its officials, warned Panama of facing significant consequences, terming the verdict 'shameful and pathetic.' However, President Mulino stood his ground, emphasizing Panama's commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers.

Reasserting national sovereignty, President Mulino took to social media platform X, highlighting that Panama's judicial branch operates independently from central governance. This developing dispute draws international attention to Panama's legal autonomy and the broader implications for Sino-Panamanian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)