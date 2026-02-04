Kerala Assembly's Strong Stand Against Central Neglect
The Kerala Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to cease alleged neglect and discrimination against the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan detailed concerns regarding budget allocations and project funding, emphasizing the adverse impacts on Kerala's welfare activities and infrastructure development due to the central government's approach.
The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday passed a significant resolution, demanding that the central government halt its supposed neglect of the state and address its justified demands. This resolution, initiated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was approved by the House without the presence of the Congress-led UDF opposition.
Chief Minister Vijayan accused the Union government of discriminating against Kerala by overlooking essential needs and reasonable demands made over the years. He highlighted the absence of significant projects like an AIIMS center and a high-speed rail corridor in the Union Budget, which are crucial for the state.
Vijayan stressed the financial setbacks resulting from budgetary allocations, particularly in rural employment schemes and infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam port. He urged for a change in the Centre's stance towards Kerala to ensure continued progress in welfare and infrastructure development.
