Royal Turmoil: Crown Princess's Son Faces Serious Charges

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is on trial for rape and domestic violence, facing serious charges that could lead to imprisonment. The case adds to the Norwegian royal family's troubles, amid declining public support for the monarchy and other family challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:44 IST
Marius Borg Hoiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, finds himself embroiled in a high-profile trial concerning grave accusations of rape and domestic violence. On the trial's first day, Hoiby, 29, denied the most serious charges but admitted to lesser offenses while addressing the emotional strain of public life.

The case has placed the royal family under intense scrutiny, compounded by existing challenges such as Crown Princess Mette-Marit's connections to the late Jeffrey Epstein and public skepticism towards the monarchy. Hoiby's trial comes amid a decline in support for the royals, with a notable drop in Norwegians favoring the monarchy.

Complicating matters, health issues plague the family, with King Harald scaling back duties and Mette-Marit in need of a lung transplant. Amidst these personal and public pressures, the trial, set to continue until March, signifies a tumultuous period for Norway's royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

