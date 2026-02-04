Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Roll Concerns in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, a prominent actor and MNM party founder, voices concerns in Parliament regarding the electoral roll revision in Tamil Nadu, fearing widespread errors. He critiques the Election Commission's handling and warns against a flawed democratic process, urging for a more accountable and inclusive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 19:00 IST
Kamal Haasan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Roll Concerns in Tamil Nadu
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Haasan, the acclaimed actor and founder president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, has expressed significant concerns over the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Parliament, he criticized the current special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised alarms about potential voting rights infringements.

During his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, Haasan highlighted the issue of the 'living dead' phenomenon in electoral rolls, suggesting that errors by the Election Commission could lead to nearly one crore phantom voters. He called for a rectification to prevent what he termed an 'illegal electoral conquest.'

Haasan urged the government to respect democratic principles, stating that no government is eternal. He emphasized the importance of progressive democracy, recounting his personal journey and the influence of Tamil history and culture on his civic engagement and political undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
2
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
3
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium
4
India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

India and GCC to Begin FTA Talks: A Renewed Economic Bond

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026