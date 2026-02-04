Kamal Haasan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Roll Concerns in Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, the acclaimed actor and founder president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, has expressed significant concerns over the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Parliament, he criticized the current special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised alarms about potential voting rights infringements.

During his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha, Haasan highlighted the issue of the 'living dead' phenomenon in electoral rolls, suggesting that errors by the Election Commission could lead to nearly one crore phantom voters. He called for a rectification to prevent what he termed an 'illegal electoral conquest.'

Haasan urged the government to respect democratic principles, stating that no government is eternal. He emphasized the importance of progressive democracy, recounting his personal journey and the influence of Tamil history and culture on his civic engagement and political undertakings.

