Left Menu

Parliamentary Standoff: Congress Recalls 2004 Singh Incident Amid Lok Sabha Chaos

The Congress recalled an incident from 2004 where then PM Manmohan Singh was blocked by the BJP from speaking in Parliament. Current tensions in the Lok Sabha mirror past events, as women opposition MPs disrupted proceedings over various issues, including a trade deal with the US. PM Modi's reply is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:07 IST
Parliamentary Standoff: Congress Recalls 2004 Singh Incident Amid Lok Sabha Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking reminder of parliamentary history, the Congress on Thursday recounted a 2004 incident where then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was obstructed by the BJP from addressing the Parliament's Motion of Thanks to the President. This recollection comes amid heightened tensions in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded as women opposition MPs stormed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat during a debate, leading to an adjournment. They were protesting against a US trade agreement and an unpublished book by ex-Army chief M M Naravane, demanding the floor to express their dissent.

As the Budget session remains disrupted, the expectation builds around PM Modi's response in the Rajya Sabha, where discussions have proceeded without hitch. However, his appearance in the Lok Sabha is uncertain due to continuing opposition protests, with the suspension of several MPs adding to the drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026