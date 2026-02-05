Parliamentary Standoff: Congress Recalls 2004 Singh Incident Amid Lok Sabha Chaos
The Congress recalled an incident from 2004 where then PM Manmohan Singh was blocked by the BJP from speaking in Parliament. Current tensions in the Lok Sabha mirror past events, as women opposition MPs disrupted proceedings over various issues, including a trade deal with the US. PM Modi's reply is awaited.
- Country:
- India
In a striking reminder of parliamentary history, the Congress on Thursday recounted a 2004 incident where then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was obstructed by the BJP from addressing the Parliament's Motion of Thanks to the President. This recollection comes amid heightened tensions in the Lok Sabha.
On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded as women opposition MPs stormed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat during a debate, leading to an adjournment. They were protesting against a US trade agreement and an unpublished book by ex-Army chief M M Naravane, demanding the floor to express their dissent.
As the Budget session remains disrupted, the expectation builds around PM Modi's response in the Rajya Sabha, where discussions have proceeded without hitch. However, his appearance in the Lok Sabha is uncertain due to continuing opposition protests, with the suspension of several MPs adding to the drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre's generous help to Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar in assembly.
Parliament Turmoil: Motion of Thanks Passed Amid Protests
Priyanka Gandhi Demands Unrestricted Voice for Rahul in Parliament Amidst US-India Trade Deal Row
Opposition Rallies for Parliament Strategy Amidst Controversies
Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Push Amidst Corruption Claims and House Tensions