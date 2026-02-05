Parliamentary Standoff: Congress Recalls 2004 Singh Incident Amid Lok Sabha Chaos

In a striking reminder of parliamentary history, the Congress on Thursday recounted a 2004 incident where then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was obstructed by the BJP from addressing the Parliament's Motion of Thanks to the President. This recollection comes amid heightened tensions in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, chaotic scenes unfolded as women opposition MPs stormed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seat during a debate, leading to an adjournment. They were protesting against a US trade agreement and an unpublished book by ex-Army chief M M Naravane, demanding the floor to express their dissent.

As the Budget session remains disrupted, the expectation builds around PM Modi's response in the Rajya Sabha, where discussions have proceeded without hitch. However, his appearance in the Lok Sabha is uncertain due to continuing opposition protests, with the suspension of several MPs adding to the drama.

