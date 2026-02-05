Political Heated Exchange: BRS vs. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

In a fiery political exchange, Telangana's BRS party leader KT Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his defamatory comments about BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. KT Rama Rao insisted that only vile language emerged from Reddy and dismissed his criticisms as baseless, underscoring KCR's monumental contributions to statehood.

Rama Rao asserted that Reddy's verbal assaults revealed a lack of moral standing, warning that offensive rhetoric could not tarnish a legacy built on the struggle for Telangana's statehood. His statements come in response to Reddy's attacks, wherein Reddy accused the previous BRS government of privacy breaches in phone surveillance.

The controversy centers around Revanth Reddy's claims of illicit phone tapping during KCR's regime, targeting high-profile individuals. Accusations have stirred a political storm, with Reddy questioning the ethical framework of the BRS's governance. As political tensions rise, the debate grows over accountability and privacy rights.

