Tragic Death Sparks Legal Battle for Accountability in Nepal Unrest

The Delhi High Court has postponed a significant writ petition to February 9, 2026, filed by a husband demanding accountability for his wife's death during Nepal's civil unrest. The session was adjourned as the Bench scheduled for the case was unavailable.

Justice Purushainder Kumar Kaurav was set to preside over Rambir Singh Gola's plea, who seeks Rs 100 crore in compensation from the Indian government and an international hotel in Kathmandu. The claim, filed through Advocate Abhishek Choudhary, argues the tragedy was preventable during the Gen Z Protest on September 9, 2025.

The couple's stay at a reputed hotel became perilous when rising violence in Kathmandu was allegedly downplayed by hotel management. Assurances of safety were contradicted as a violent mob attacked, and emergency procedures reportedly failed, leaving them vulnerable. Tragically, Rajesh Gola died while attempting a makeshift escape.

The petition highlights failed emergency calls to the Indian Embassy and Ministry of External Affairs and inadequate medical response, challenging the obligations of hospitality providers and the Indian State's duty to its citizens abroad. A judicial inquiry and reforms in international traveler safety are sought.

